Banana Republic
Teia Sequin Mini Dress
$180.00$59.97
At Banana Republic
Designed to capture the light, this striking mini dress seizes the spotlight with beautiful, sequin paillettes that gently move with you, holding every beam, in every room, with ease. COLUMN FIT: Semi-fitted, straight through the waist, hip, and thigh. Square neck. Adjustable, removable slider straps. Invisible zip at wearer's left. Fully lined. #510049