Smile Direct Club

Teeth Whitening Kit

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smile Direct Club

Our teeth whitening kit contains everything you’ll need to achieve full enbrightenment. Behold, 2 full whitening treatments plus our LED accelerator light. Our bright on™ premium teeth whitener is 3x faster to use than strips. And the blue LED wavelength accelerates our Bright Boost™ formula, so you could see your brightest bright even faster. Now go forth and shine.