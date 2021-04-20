By Hannah Design

Teeny Tiny Stacking Sterling Silver Ring

$24.99

.925 Sterling Silver tiny silver band (1.3mm) is handstamped with 'TEENY and TINY' letters. Each letter is approximately 1mm wide. The letters are so tiny only someone close to you can see it. Perfect for anyone who loves tiny stacking rings! You can have a name or a date (Alphabet and numbers plus ♥, * !, ? , cross symbol). 10 chracter limit Each letter is carefully handstamped (not machine engraved) All characters are in uppercase letters only SHIPS FAST – Ships WITHIN 1-2 BUSINESS DAYS Artist Hand Made in USA Each jewelry is packaged in jewelry box with a bow .925 genuine sterling silver High Quality, High Polished Finish Choose your size ***Disclaimer: this is a tiny stacking ring with teeny tiny 1mm letters with dainty 1.3mm sterling silver band. *** No refunds on personalized jewelry unless the item is defective. Please read full description before purchase. Thank you.