Urban Outfitters

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cookbook Pizza Box

$32.50 $26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Cookbook is here in UO-exclusive pizza box packaging! Join Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo on an ooey, gooey, cheesy adventure inspired by the beloved original cartoon series. This cookbook contains sixty-five righteous recipes from old-school classics like New York Style Pepperoni to newfangled pies such as The Sewer Surfer, Deep-Dish Goulash, Lean, Mean, and Green, The Breakfast Pie and Shredder's Revenge. There's a pizza for every occasion - mini-pizzas, party pizzas and even dessert pizzas! So get on the ninja diet and be prepared to eat your hearts out. Cowabunga! Hardcover; 2017, Insight Editions.