Size & Fit Classic fit. Hits at midthigh. Body length: 37 1/4". Sleeve length: 32 1/2". Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between runs small and true to size. Product Details Let it be known, once you're wrapped up in our famously plush teddy topcoat, you may never want to take it off. Featuring a classic, A-line fit, a cute knee-length hem and buttons all the way down the front, this teddy topcoat will have you looking forward to every chilly occasion. 100% polyester. Point collar. Button closure. Welt pockets. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM543.