Skims

Teddy Fleece Sweatshirt

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes SKIMS' 'Teddy' collection is designed for days when you want to be comfortable and cozy. This sweatshirt is made from plush fleece that's warm and insulating. It's cut for a relaxed fit for easy layering and has a half-zip neckline. Wear yours as a set with the matching track pants.