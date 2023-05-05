Marks & Spencer

Teddy Fleece Adults’ Hooded Blanket

$56.99

Product ID: T47/9675 Make your downtime super-cosy with this oversized ultra thermal hooded teddy fleece blanket. The M&S Snuggle™ feels snug to touch and traps in body heat, allowing you to stay warm while turning down the heating. The fabric is proven to show enhanced performance in help you keep warm when the weather gets chilly. The design also features a kangaroo pocket for keeping hands warm. You can even slip a covered hot water bottle inside for extra cosiness.