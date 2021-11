Cuddl Duds

Teddy Cardi Coat

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuddl Duds

Our double-sided Cozy Sherpa Teddy Cardi Coat can be worn on its own or as an added layering piece to wrap you in warmth and comfort. The Sherpa fabric is super-soft inside and out for maximum coziness, while the plush texture provides a stylish look. This long coat features a button-front closure to help keep out the cold, front pockets to keep hands warm and turn-back cuffs for a stylish touch.