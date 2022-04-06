Emojibator

Teddy Bear Vibrator

$54.00

At Emojibator

Teddy is here to satisfy! Uniquely designed to look like a real chocolate bear lollipop on the outside but under the cover is a surprising vibrating dildo. No need to be ashamed of this toy and it makes the best "surprise" party present! This toy is made of premium body-safe silicone which feels soft and is odorless. Experience ten vibration patterns internally or externally. Now, recharge your Teddy to get unlimited pleasure! 10 Vibration Settings with whisper mode. The vibration is actually crazy strong. 100% waterproof. Can be used in the shower, bathtub, or swimming pool Safe for internal and external use USB Rechargeable Soft body-grade silicone for internal or external use Inside Your Package Teddy Bear Vibrator Pin USB Cable Instruction Booklet Warranty Card Silk storage bag Product Dimensions: 1.7 x 6.15 in Rechargeable: USB Pin Lithium battery 160mAh