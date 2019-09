Lucky Brand

Teddy Bear Faux Fur Jacket

$190.00 $64.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A notch collar faux fur jacket is the next addition to your closet with long sleeves, front pockets, and a solid exterior. Fit: this style fits true to size. Notch collar. Front button closure. Long sleeves. Allover faux fur construction. 2 front pockets. Solid. Approx. 35" length (size S). Imported