Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Jonathan Adler

Technicolor Star Trinket Tray

$98.00
At Neiman Marcus
High-fired porcelain star tray with gold accents. 8.9"W x 8.5"D x 0.5"T. Hand wash. Imported. About The Designer
Featured in 1 story
This Iconic Home Good Is A Major 4/20 Accessory
by Elizabeth Buxton