Off White
Technical Fabric Contrast Shorts
$520.00
At Farfetch
Looking to get into shape before the summer beach season begins? Sweat out all the indulgences from winter in these black technical fabric contrast shorts from Off-White that have a relaxed fit that simply sits at the waist with an elasticated drawstring waist and side pockets to store an energy bar or two whilst you work out. Featuring side pockets, a front logo plaque and a relaxed fit.