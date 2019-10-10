Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
& Other Stories
Technical Chunky Sole Oxfords
£95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Glossy leather oxford shoes with a classic silhouette and chunky, technical block sole. Back pull tab
Need a few alternatives?
Nicole Saldaña
Jay 3.0 Cowprint Loafer
£394.15
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
H&M
Leather Loafers
£49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Charles & Keith
Bow Detail Loafers
£46.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
By Far
Britney Loafers
$473.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Resin Handle Mini Croc Bag
£65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Side Slit Midi Slip Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Croc Leather Knee High Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Suede Thigh High Boots
$345.00
$173.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
