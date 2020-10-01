Byredo

Technical Black Eyeliner

$40.00

WHAT IT IS. . You can wear any color so long as it's black. The defined, graphic underpinnings for the creative use of color everywhere else, the Technical Black EYELINER features perfect intensity in a single stroke with a high-precision applicator. Smudge and transfer proof with humidity resistance, 99.2% ingredients of natural origin, it is a vegan formula. Whether bold or fine lines, they stay true for twelve hours. The eyeliner is housed in a distinct, green container, inspired by nature yet abstracted and futuristic in feel. High precision applicator.Humidity and sweat resistant.Very long lasting intense in a single stroke. 0.05 oz. Made in Germany.INGREDIENTS. . AQUA/WATER/EAU, ALCOHOL DENAT., GLYCERIN, PULLULAN, DISODIUM COCO-GLUCOSIDE CITRATE, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, SODIUM DEHYDROACETATE, HECTORITE, XANTHAN GUM, CITRIC ACID, CHAMOMILLA RECUTITA (MATRICARIA) FLOWER EXTRACT, SODIUM HYDROXIDE, CI 77510 (FERRIC AMMONIUM FERROCYANIDE), CI 77499 (IRON OXIDES)