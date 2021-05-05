Athletic Propulsion Labs

NEW EXCLUSIVE. Performance design is at the forefront of the TechLoom Wave Fresh Air /Midnight/ Speckle. Featuring a newly developed high-elastic 3D stretch rebound TechLoom upper that dynamically moves with your feet. The upper is designed to allow increased stretch front to back where your feet articulate, while also providing lateral and medial support. An internal cage provides additional support and customizable lockdown when pulling the laces tight. An integrated lace loop allows you to tuck the laces for a streamline look. The seamless upper design allows you to remove the laces completely to transform the TechLoom Wave into a stylish slip-on with the same great fit. The Wave uses APL’s proprietary Propelium® technology, designed to maximize energy generation and provide superior comfort while it maintains midsole structural integrity longer than conventional EVA. The newly developed midsole and traction pattern incorporate a durable rubber outsole with a forefoot crash pad. 8mm drop. Wt. 7.1 oz. All of our shoes are unisex. If your size is sold out, simply select a men's size on the site and adjust the fit down by a size and half. For example, a size 9 in women's is a size 7.5 in men’s.