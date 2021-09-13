Techfit Period Proof Tights

$90.00

Meet your new secret weapon to help against leaks: the Techfit Period Proof Tights! Designed with adidas Flow Shield – a three-layer pad that wicks and absorbs. Wear them with your tampon, pad or cup, and they'll help keep you moving, all month long. For those who like a finessed fit, they give you a secure, held-in feel however you choose to move. So not only have we got you covered for leaks, you can also have confidence that this tight stays up during your workout.