Keep personal and electronic gear safely secured with the Eastsport Tech Source Backpack with Padded Electronic Storage Pocket. The backpack features a zippered front pocket that comes with an organizational system with easy access to keys, phone, ID card and other personal items. This classic looking backpack has a large zippered main compartment and a zippered padded electronic storage pocket to help keep a laptop, tablet, or other tech devices protected. Additional features include mesh hydration pockets on each exterior side of the bag that allow for bottled beverages or other essentials. The bag also comes with a top handle, two fully padded straps and back support for a comfortable feel when carrying your belongings. Ideal for carrying books, clothes, overnight gear or other personal items, the Eastsport Tech Source Backpack with Padded Electronic Storage Pocket is the perfect bag for all your needs whether its for school, for the office or travel.