Ganni

Tech Low Sneaker

$350.00
Need Supply
Description Stylized runner from Ganni. Leather upper with mesh underlay and perforated leather accents. Lace-up front with round laces. Padded tongue and collar. Grosgrain pull loops at tongue and heel. Molded midfoot cage and heel counter. Vibram rubber sole. • Leather / Textile upper • Foam midsole • Rubber outsole • Imported Sizing Measurements 1.75” sole. Sizing Notes EU sizes listed. Shipping Free 2-Day domestic shipping. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
