Cuyana

Tech Carryall

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Gadget-friendly, style-approved. Crafted in Turkey from Italian pebbled leather, our Tech Carryall caters to the tech-savvy woman. This clever accessory has a 13" laptop sleeve, a pocket for all your tech accessories and snaps that hold everything securely in place. A padded interior keeps your trusted laptop in safe hands.