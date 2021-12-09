Cuyana

Tech Carryall

$185.00

Design The perfect partner for your workdays. Crafted from luxurious Italian double-faced leather, our Tech Carryall is designed with one compartment for your 13-inch laptop and another for essential tech accessories and notepads. A magnetic snap closure and side snaps that can be easily paired with our System Tote make it the ultimate must-have in your working wardrobe. Quality Made from Italian leather in a woman-owned factory in Turkey, a country where artisans have produced quality leather goods since the 15th century. Sustainability LWG certified, ensuring the leather is tanned responsibly against measures like traceability, resource consumption, and effluent treatment.