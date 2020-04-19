Cotopaxi

Teca Vista Full-zip Windbreaker – Unisex

$90.00

Combining retro, track suit-inspired style with ultralight, no-frills weather resistance that has you covered from local adventures to worldwide wanderings, the Teca Vista Full-Zip Windbreaker is the newest member of our best-selling, upcycled Teca family. The Teca Vista’s lightweight, repurposed polyester shell blocks blustery conditions and features a DWR finish to shed light precip on the trail or in town. Repurposed, polyester mesh lining helps manage moisture when you’re moving fast and extends the jacket’s range into four seasons. The integrated collar drawcord helps seal out the elements, and two hand pockets stash your essential items or your chilled hands.