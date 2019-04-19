The Teca is a highly packable, weather-resistant layer that’s ideal for windy ridge hikes, breezy bike rides, and minimalist travels. It’s made with panels of DWR-treated repurposed polyester taffeta and features a large front kangaroo pocket, a front flap pocket, and an internal phone pocket that doubles as a stuff sack. The Teca now features an updated fit, with two inches added to the waist circumference in all sizes. Additionally, its form-fitting scuba hood and front zip help you batten down the hatches when the winds kick up.
Each colorway is a limited edition. When they’re gone, they’re gone!