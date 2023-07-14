Victoria's Secret

Tease Eau De Parfum

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Victoria's Secret

product description Life is delicious, and it’s yours for the taking. Playful and feminine, Tease is a delicious floral fragrance for those who embrace life and crave every experience it has to offer. Petally gardenias are wrapped in the sweet warmth of black vanilla. A bite of juicy Anjou pear adds brightness and sparkle. It’s a refined take on Gourmand, or edible feeling, scent. And the perfect way to tease your senses. Fragrance type: Warm Gourmand Notes: white gardenia, Anjou pear, black vanilla Eau de Parfum is our most concentrated, pure version of the fragrance 50 ml/1.7 fl oz. Domestic