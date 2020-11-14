Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Nordstrom
Teardrop Buckle Leather Belt
$45.00
$27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Halogen
Cinch the waist of your OOTD with this leather belt made with a teardrop-loop covered buckle.
Need a few alternatives?
bandandroll
Vegetable Tanned Leather Collars
$61.56
$49.24
from
Etsy
BUY
Rachel Comey
Holika Belt
$395.00
$158.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Topshop
Faux Leather Belt
C$45.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Zara
Wide Belt
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Washable Adult Face Masks (unisex) - Set Of 6
$24.00
$9.00
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nordstrom
Lyla Knit Throw Blanket
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Rambler Expandable Nylon Duffle Bag
$169.00
$67.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Assorted 4-pack Adult Face Masks
$20.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Belts
bandandroll
Vegetable Tanned Leather Collars
$61.56
$49.24
from
Etsy
BUY
promoted
H&M
Rhinestone Belt
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Women's Round Buckle With Stretch Belt
$18.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Women's Double Buckle Belt
$16.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted