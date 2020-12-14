BeesLightCandles

Tealight Beeswax Candle 6-pack

$10.95

All of our candles are hand poured by an artisan in our small town in New Jersey. We strive for perfection in every candle we create, though sometimes there may be a slight fluctuation in the beeswax's color and scent. This can be determined by the types of pollen a bee harvests and brings back to Its hive; as well as things like the age of the wax and climate in which it is made. You can expect your candle to range from a bright and vibrant yellow color to a beautiful golden color. We source all of our beeswax from natural and or organic suppliers. Since these candles are handmade and almost always made to order there might be a very slight variation in the product.