K.S. Garner

Teal Luna Bottoms

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At K.S. Garner

Our Best-Selling color of the Luna Sets! The Luna Sets are for dancing wild and free in hotel rooms, riding your bike through the historic neighborhoods of downtown cities, picnicking on your days off with a lover, and scavenging through antique shops to find that perfect item to make your humble abode the home of your dreams. Teal stretch velvet. Elastic waistband. Ruffles on bottom. Model is 5'7" wearing a size small. **Please allow 5-6 weeks for your order to be made. All of our items are handmade to order!** Size Guide (Inches): XXS: Bust: 31.5 Waist: 24 Hips: 33.5 XS: Bust: 32.5 Waist: 25 Hips: 34.5 S: Bust: 34 Waist: 26 Hips: 36 M: Bust: 36 Waist: 28 Hips: 38 L: Bust: 38 Waist: 30 Hips: 40 XL: Bust: 40 Waist: 32 Hips: 42 XXL: Bust: 42 Waist: 34 Hips: 44 1X: Bust: 44 Waist: 36 Hips: 46 1XX: Bust: 46 Waist: 38 Hips: 48 2X: Bust: 48 Waist: 40 Hips: 50 2XX: Bust: 50 Waist: 42 Hips: 52 3X: Bust: 52 Waist: 44 Hips: 54 3XX: Bust: 54 Waist: 46 Hips: 56 4X: Bust: 56 Waist: 48 Hips: 58 4XX: Bust: 58 Waist: 50 Hips: 60