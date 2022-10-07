Sergio Hudson x Target

Teal Crossover Satin Bodysuit

$35.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 64% Recycled Polyester, 36% Spandex Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Crotch Snap Neckline: V Neck Garment Details: Full Waistband Elastic Garment back type: Plain Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86173183 UPC: 196761014193 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6476 Origin: Imported Description You’ll shine wherever you go wearing the long-sleeve Crossover Satin Bodysuit from Sergio Hudson x Target. Made from soft fabric with spandex, this crossover V-neck bodysuit is designed in a solid teal hue with crotch snaps for easy wear. A gathered waist, flouncy sleeves and button cuffs complete the super-stylish look. Known for his immaculate tailoring and jewel tone hues, Sergio Hudson brings his trademark glamour and technicolor elegance to Target for this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection. Combining flattering silhouettes with bold patterns, these pieces showcase the power and strength of femininity. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. Crotch Snap Crotch snap closure for quick and easy changing If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.