ByDesignModern

Teak Modular Sofa Sections

$595.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Teak Danish Modern Sectional, circa 1970's. Substantial modular sofa made by Niels Eilersen, featuring box wood frame with oversized upholstered cushions. Sections are sold separately, configure for your specific needs! 2 sides & 1 corner section UNRESTORED: Selling "as-is". Original upholstery, some minor stains, no rips or tears. Foam has lots of life in it yet, covers zip off to clean or replace. This versatile sofa was built for for some serious lounging. Measuring: * 36"w x 36"d x 27"h * Seat - 14"h SHIPPING: *Price for single section, contact us for bulk shipping rate for 2 or 3 together $80 - $350 - B.C. $550 - CANADA (OUTSIDE B.C.) $600 - USA (CONTINENTAL) $750 - USA (AK & HI) FREE - LOCAL PICK UP