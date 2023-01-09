Eternity Modern

Teagan Sherpa Bed

$2459.00

The Teagan Sherpa Bed's presence in the bedroom will never be missed with its distinctive, snug-looking faux shearling upholstery. Throw on your favourite bed linens, put on your favourite pajamas and let yourself be transported to the perfect sanctuary. Material & Feature: High-resilience foam-padded headboard and frame, constructed from sustainably sourced solid wood and plywood Upholstered in a plush 0.7 inch long-haired faux sheepskin Flexible slat system included, no box spring required Approximately 2 inch mattress inset Offered in three sizes: Queen, King and California King All materials are fire-resistant & non-toxic (Baby friendly) Assembly required Dimensions: Queen Size: Width: 77.6" x Length: 97.6" x Height: 40.2" King Size: Width: 93.3" x Length: 97.6" x Height: 40.2" California King Size: Width: 89.4" x Length: 101.6" x Height: 40.2" Headboard Thickness: 8.7"; Side board Thickness: 8.3"; Side board Height: 14.2" Product Weight: Queen Size: 333.2 lbs; King Size: 368.9 lbs; California King Size: 385.8 lbs Click and view full size image * All measurements are approximations