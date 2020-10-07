Refinery29

Teagan Collection 100% Cotton Luxury Decorative Textured Throw Pillows

$33.13

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton INCLUDES: 1 decorative pillow DIMENSIONS: 18 inches x 18 inches SUPER SOFT: Add an unexpected touch of texture and pattern to your bed, couch, or favorite chair with this square pillow, which features geometric designs and tufted accents. FABRIC DETAIL: Made of 100% cotton. EASY CARE: Spot clean with mild soap. Fluff to reshape. Refinery29 Teagan Tufted Cotton Decorative Throw Pillow, 18 x 18, White