Paul Mitchell
Tea Tree Special Shampoo 33.8 Oz
$34.00$27.20
At Ulta
Get a head start every morning and experience the refreshing tingle of Tea Tree Special Shampoo. Paul Mitchell's #1 best-selling shampoo contains special ingredients and tea tree oil to help wash away impurities leaving hair fresh, clean, full of vitality and luster. The fresh scent of tea tree oil, peppermint and lavender invigorates the scalp and leaves hair smelling great. Color safe and ideal for all hair types.Hair Type: Ideal for All Hair Types.WHY IS IT SO SPECIAL?