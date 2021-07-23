The Body Shop

Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

It can be hard enough getting blemishes on your sweet little face but throw in a few all over your body and suddenly it feels like an uphill battle. Fear not! Our Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash is here to save the day. Enriched with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya, this blemish-battling hero will help you on your way towards clearer-looking skin. It will give your body a refreshing and invigorating clean (the perfect thing to perk you up in the morning) and leave your skin feeling refreshed.