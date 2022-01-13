iUNIK

Tea Tree Relief Natural Facial Serum

$16.99

This serum is formulated with Tea Tree Leaf Water, Centella Asiatica Leaf Water, and a unique blend of natural ingredients that soothes, relieves, nourishes, s the skin. Tea Tree Leaf water 67% and Centealla Asiatica Leaf Water 19.5% are included in the formulation to provide , , and soothing without irritation. Key ingredients: Tea Tree Leaf Water & Centella Asiatica Leaf Water. Tea Tree was first used by native Indians as medication with its , and function. Nowadays it is used as an ingredient that takes care of irritations caused by environmental stressors. Centella Asiatica Leaf Water is a skin soothing ingredient that is very well known. HYDRATING, NOURISHING for FACIAL SKIN: The IUNIK tea tree serum is formulated with non-irritating, alcohol free and natural ingredients, providing an all day long moisturization. The moisturizing formula with tea tree water will be absorbed deeply through the layers of skin without clogging pores or greasy, sticky feeling. The facial face serum will help to restore hydration and healthy skin. SUITABLE FOR WIDER RANGE OF SKIN TYPE: The IUNIK tea tree serum is free of fragrance, hypoallergic and comedogenics. Iunik tea tree centella serum is suitable for women, men with dry, sensitive, normal & acne prone, aging and normal skin. This facial cleanser is ideal to use throughout the year for dry & sensitive skin. The iUnik facial serum will leave a smooth & soft texture upon the layer of the skin.