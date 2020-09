Dr. Bronner's

Tea Tree Pure-castile Bar Soap

$4.79

Buy Now Review It

At Dr. Bronner's

Woodsy and medicinal, our Tea Tree Pure-Castile Bar Soap contains pure tea tree oil—good for acne-prone skin and dandruff! Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Bar Soap is made with certified fair trade ingredients and organic U.S.-grown hemp oil for a soft, smooth lather that won't dry your skin. 100% biodegradable in a 100% post-consumer recycled wrapper.