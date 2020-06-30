United States
The Body Shop
Tea Tree Oil
£12.00
At The Body Shop
Battle blemishes with our iconic Tea Tree Oil. We sustainably steam-distil our tea tree leaves within 12 hours of harvest, so we can bottle our purest, most potent oil. With its powerful, purifying properties, our Tea Tree Oil is great for quick application to help reduce blemishes. 100% vegan Enriched with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya Our 20ml bottle is packed with the oil of 15,000 tea tree leaves Suitable for blemished skin