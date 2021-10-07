Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Paul Mitchell
Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Shampoo
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Moisturizing shampoo with calming lavender, mint and tea tree soothes, cleans and replenishes dry hair.
More from Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell
'green' Tea Tree Special Shampoo
BUY
£17.25
LookFantastic
Paul Mitchell
Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Ceramic Flat Iron
BUY
$75.70
$125.00
Amazon
Paul Mitchell
Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+ Flat Iron
BUY
$119.00
$125.00
Amazon
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Express Ion Turnstyle+ 1'' Rotating Curling Iron
BUY
$50.00
$100.00
Ulta Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted