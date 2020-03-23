Miller Harris

Tea Tonique

Replenish and nourish hardworking hands with the Miller Harris Tea Tonique Hand Wash, a daily moisturising wash infused with the uplifting aroma of smoky tea. The Miller Harris Tea Tonique Hand Wash will add a touch of luxury to your everyday routine. The formula effortlessly lathers, moisturising your skin as it gently removes dirt and bacteria with ease. Your hands will be enveloped in refreshing notes of citrus bergamot, smoky tea and musk for an energising scent that lingers. This indulgent formula produces a bubbly lather thanks to its foaming coconut extracts. Not to mention, the ultra-softening cocktail of vitamin B5 and Vitamin E, which will leave your hands feeling comfortably moisturised, as well as clean. Why We Love It This plush hand wash feels and looks premium and will make a great addition to any bathroom sink, especially if you’re hosting guests. Its luxurious packaging is also made from recycled consumer plastic, and is completely recyclable too, so not only does it look good, it’s kind to the environment, too. The formula also includes sustainably resourced ingredients, for extra peace of mind. How To Use It Dispense one pump into wet hands to create a lather, then rinse off. Works Well With Complete your fragrance regime with the full Miller Harris Tea Tonique collection, which features a range of refreshing products infused with the delicate tea scent that will boost your senses. Values Vegan. Paraben-free, SLS/SLES-free, phthalate-free, formaldehyde-free.