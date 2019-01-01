Search
Products fromShopThe Best Gifts For Any Budget
Anthropologie

Tea Time Monogram Mug

$10.00
At Anthropologie
Make your morning or afternoon ritual that much more special with a beautifully monogrammed mug - or, pair it with a loved one's favorite tea, coffee, or cocoa for a thoughtful gift.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Gifts For YOUR Budget
by Ray Lowe