KEETSA

Tea Leaf Traditional Pillow

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Keetsa

Tea Leaf Traditional Pillow® The therapeutic benefits of our memory foam in a traditionally shaped pillow. MATCHMAKER Hug it, squeeze it, tuck it under your arm. However you tend to move about in your sleep, the Tea Leaf Traditional Pillow will be there to support you and provide comfort. AFFORDABLE QUALITY from $90 | Affirm as low as $7/month at 0% APR. COMFORT Choose the Tea Leaf Traditional Pillow if you require complete freedom of movement throughout the night.