Tea Egg is a functional tea infuser made of silicone and designed by the Danish design company Made by Makers. Tea Egg is quick to brew a warm cup of tea for those everyday cosy moments and is easy to clean after use. Sometimes one has to challenge the classics to create even better products. Made by Makers has taken the well-known stainless steel tea infuser and created a reinterpretation of it made of silicone, namely Tea Egg. Tea Egg makes it easy to serve a good cup of tea. These festive tea infusers are available in six different colors which can be used to accentuate the type of tea being served. At the same time, the different colors make it easy to see the type of tea each guest is given. Use the black tea egg, for example, for serving a classic Early Grey or the deep pink tea egg for a mild, warm cream tea. Made by Makers explains: "Tea Egg originates from a workshop, during which we worked with everyday kitchen products and tested new shapes and materials to optimise their usability. The shape underpins its obvious function and the material surprises the senses. Tea Egg's long silicone neck has the added advantage of making it easy to stir in the milk and honey." With its simple design the tea infuser is easy to clean by means of its two, dishwasher-friendly parts.