TCL

40″ Class 3-series Full Hd Smart Roku Tv

$299.99 $229.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights 40S325 Full HD (1080p) Resolution – Full high definition (1080p) resolution for excellent detail, color, and contrast Thousands of streaming channels – Enjoy the over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available to stream plus sports, news, music, kids and family, food, science and tech, fitness, foreign language and so much more. Easy Voice Control – Find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Access to voice control feature available through the Roku mobile app, compatible third-party voice assistant devices and voice-enabled remote controls that can be purchased separately. Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Simple, personalized home screen – Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center. No more flipping through inputs or wading through complicated menus. Like apps on a smartphone, all your favorites are at your fingertips from the instant you turn it on. Cord cutting made easy with smart features built-in – Cord cutters can access free, over-the-air HD content thanks to the Advanced digital TV Tuner with Live TV Channel Guide or watch live TV from popular cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu and more. Easy-to-use remote – The super-simple remote—with about half the number of buttons on a traditional TV remote—puts you in control of your favorite entertainment. 802.11ac Dual-band WiFi– Get fast and easy access to your favorite content with the dual-band WiFi connection. 3 HDMI inputs (1 ARC) – Connect all your favorite devices through the three HDMI inputs, with 1 HDMI ARC to easily sync audio and video sources and deliver better quality sound. Roku Search – Easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor, or director—all from one place—with Roku Search. Free Roku remote app – Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control, the ability to browse or add new channels and even enjoy TV audio on headphones connected to your mobile device for private listening.