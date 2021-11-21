TCL

40-inch 1080p Smart Led Roku Tv – 40s325, 2019 Model , Black

$349.99 $229.99

Dimensions with Stand (W x H x D): 28.8" x 18.9" x 7.1" ; Without Stand (W x H x D): 28.8" x 17.2" x 2.9" ; Weight with Stand: 8.2 lbs ; Weight without Stand: 8.0 lbs Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV HD, Resolution: High definition (720p) resolution for excellent detail, color and contrast Dual band Wi-Fi: Get fast and easy access to your favorite content to the dual band Wi-Fi connection Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out Easy Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Also available through the Roku mobile app TCL, one of the world's largest TV manufacturers in the world and America’s fastest growing TV brand, bring the latest in 4K technology and design. We've simplified TV so you can instantly enjoy endless entertainment. Choose from more than 5,000 streaming channels that feature 450,000 movies and TV episodes plus live sports, news, music, kids and family, food, science and tech, fitness, foreign language and so much more. The power consumption is 5 watts. Refresh Rate = 60Hz (Hertz).