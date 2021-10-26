TBCo. x Zeena

Tbco. X Zeena Blanket In Red & Pink Check

“To me, this collection is all about celebrating the little joys and inspiring colour confidence. Life’s too short to not live in colour," Zeena Shah. Introducing our limited-edition and exclusively designed collection by art director, designer & stylist Zeena Shah, aka @heartzeena. The collection features beautifully soft and sustainable lambswool blankets and scarves for adding a touch of warmth and positivity to your style. Woven in a punchy red & pink check and embroidered with a mint green scalloped-edged heart, welcome to the colourful world of Zeena.