Smoko

Tayto Potato Mochi Plush

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smoko

This product will be shipped in a vacuum sealed bag. Upon receiving your package, please open the bag and allow 5-7 days for the plush to to return it's original fluffiness. Your favorite couch potato companion is now a Mochi Plush! Mochi (pronounced mo-chee) are cute round buns made of soft and chewy rice. A traditional food that is often eaten during Japanese New Year. Tayto in this Mochi form is the perfect size to really get a good cuddle happening, as they will fit right into your arms snugly. The Tayto Potato Mochi Plush can also double as a very soft cushion. Rest your tired body against their squishy embrace during your binge-watching, endless snacking, or napping. The Basics: Material content: Polyester stuffing Size: Approx. 13" Imported Care & Content: Spot clean only Actual product may vary from images shown due to product enhancement. All images shown are for illustration purposes only.