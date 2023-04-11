Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
SheCreates1D
Taylor Swift Seven Necklace, Love You To The Moon And To Saturn
£9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Need a few alternatives?
VintageOnGrenville
Speak Now Necklace
BUY
£26.97
Etsy
WickWish
Fearless | Dainty Necklace Handstamped Charm Pendant
BUY
£24.34
Etsy
Reliquia Jewellery
Aquarius Star Sign Necklace
BUY
$99.00
$149.00
The Iconic
DovimaBCN
Vintage Brass Diamond Shaped Tassel Necklace
BUY
£55.61
Etsy
More from Necklaces
VintageOnGrenville
Speak Now Necklace
BUY
£26.97
Etsy
Tiny Tags
14k Gold Mini Dog Tag Necklace
BUY
$450.50
$530.00
Tiny Tags
Maison Miru
Pave Moon Medallion Necklace
BUY
$170.00
Maison Miru
Kendra Scott
Jessie Crystal Chain Necklace
BUY
$48.00
$120.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted