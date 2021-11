Taylor Swift

Taylor's newly recorded 30 song version of Red, available here on vinyl. Includes 9 previously unreleased songs from the vault. 2021, Republic. Tracklisting DISC 1 Side 1 1. State Of Grace (Taylor's Version) 2. Red (Taylor's Version) 3. Treacherous (Taylor's Version) 4. I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version) Side 2 1. All Too Well (Taylor's Version) 2. 22 (Taylor's Version) 3. I Almost Do (Taylor's Version) 4. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor's Version) DISC 2 Side 1 1. Stay Stay Stay (Taylor's Version) 2. The Last Time (Taylor's Version) 3. Holy Ground (Taylor's Version) 4. Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor's Version) Side 2 1. The Lucky One (Taylor's Version) 2. Everything Has Changed (Taylor's Version) 3. Starlight (Taylor's Version) 4. Begin Again (Taylor's Version) DISC 3 Side 1 1. The Moment I Knew (Taylor's Version) 2. Come Back...Be Here (Taylor's Version) 3. Girl At Home (Taylor's Version) 4. State Of Grace (Acoustic Version) (Taylor's Version) Side 2 1. Ronan (Taylor's Version) 2. Better Man (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) 3. Nothing New (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) 4. Babe (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) DISC 4 Side 1 1. Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) 2. I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) 3. Forever Winter (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) 4. Run (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) Side 2 1. The Very First Night (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) 2. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)