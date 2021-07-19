Koral

Tax Blackout Sports Bra

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Koral

One of our best-selling bras is back in our latest Summer hue Green Sage. This full coverage racerback bra is lined in Power Mesh, has removable cups and a contrast bottom band for extra comfort and support. Cut from our Limitless Plus premium fabric with Xtra Life LYCRA®, this non-see-through knit is lightweight yet compressing with 4-way stretch, offering an ultra soft and smooth fit with great recovery to prevent fabric deformation. Chlorine and salt resistant to extend the life of the bra. Body Moisture System helps regulate body temperature. Quick Dry, Breathability, and Anti-Bacterial technology keeps you dry and prevents odor.