Now Designs

Tawashi Dishcloth Scrubbers (set Of 2)

$13.99 $13.26

Buy Now Review It

Color:Gone Scrubbin These cute critters are disarmingly charming dish scrubbers. Each is crafted from hand-crocheted cotton, and are very strong in water. These Japanese style scrubbers add delight to everyday dish duty. The Gone Scrubbin' set is made from cotton and zari nylon thread. Zari nylon is ideal for scrubbing, but won't damage nonstick cookware. This set includes two matching scrubbers. Hanging loop on each provides effortless drying. Simple care, machine wash warm, lay flat to dry.