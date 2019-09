Maria La Rosa

Tavolara Mini Crochet Bag

$208.00 $166.80

Buy Now Review It

At La Garçonne

Maria La Rosa's artisanal crochet Tavolara bag in blue is threaded with glistening silver for an iridescent finish. Crafted in Italy, carry this mini bag at the double handles or by the removable chain-link shoulder strap. Unlined. This pouch is handmade from natural materials in Italy, and slight imperfections should