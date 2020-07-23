Madewell

Tavik® Monahan Lace-up One-piece Swimsuit In Horizon Stripe

$99.99 $52.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Launched in 2004 out of a Costa Mesa garage, Tavik has expanded from its surf kid roots into truly sexy swimwear and street gear (a vibe they call, "beach born, city raised"). This striped one-piece laces up in both the front and back and, bonus points, it's made in California from locally woven fabric that won't fade or lose its stretch.